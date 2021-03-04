traffic stop leads to weapons charge for naperville man

Traffic Stop Leads To Weapons Charge For Naperville Man

Posted on March 3, 2021

A Naperville man was arrested for a weapons offense after being initially stopped for a traffic violation.

According to a news release from the Naperville Police Department, Yusuf Syed, 21, was stopped on March 1 around 6:45 p.m. for failing to signal. During that stop, detectives found a small amount of cannabis in his car. That discovery led to a further consent search of Syed’s motel room. There, officers found a firearm, which Syed was not allowed to have in his possession. According to DuPage County Jail records, he did not have a Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card for the gun.

Weapons Charge

Syed has been charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, as well as one felony count of conspiracy – aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court records, his bond was set at $25,000.

The Naperville Police Department reminds the public that a charge is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

About Naperville PD

Naperville’s internationally accredited police department employs a staff of approximately 250 people whose mission is to provide extraordinary service to the community while protecting life and property.

If you have a story idea, please let us know.

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories
PUT YOUR BUSINESS IN THE GAME!

PUT YOUR BUSINESS IN THE GAME!

cat2array(70) { [0]=> int(13781) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(13588) [8]=> int(13759) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11961) [16]=> int(12127) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(11111) [23]=> int(12126) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(6957) [32]=> int(12128) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(13774) [41]=> int(13) [42]=> int(18) [43]=> int(1036) [44]=> int(2663) [45]=> int(7053) [46]=> int(1714) [47]=> int(2657) [48]=> int(6494) [49]=> int(13317) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(13595) [52]=> int(54) [53]=> int(1232) [54]=> int(32) [55]=> int(13773) [56]=> int(501) [57]=> int(33) [58]=> int(6733) [59]=> int(58) [60]=> int(38) [61]=> int(2) [62]=> int(375) [63]=> int(13777) [64]=> int(7) [65]=> int(13760) [66]=> int(13763) [67]=> int(42) [68]=> int(4) [69]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409