traffic stop leads to weapons charge for naperville man

A Naperville man was arrested for a weapons offense after being initially stopped for a traffic violation.

According to a news release from the Naperville Police Department, Yusuf Syed, 21, was stopped on March 1 around 6:45 p.m. for failing to signal. During that stop, detectives found a small amount of cannabis in his car. That discovery led to a further consent search of Syed’s motel room. There, officers found a firearm, which Syed was not allowed to have in his possession. According to DuPage County Jail records, he did not have a Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card for the gun.

Weapons Charge

Syed has been charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, as well as one felony count of conspiracy – aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court records, his bond was set at $25,000.

The Naperville Police Department reminds the public that a charge is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

