Tornado In Naperville Leaves Homes Uninhabitable, Injures Residents

6/22 – 12:45 p.m. Crest Hill restaurant Burger Rebellion is offering free meals to all those affected by last night’s storm: “To the Woodridge and south Naperville families severely impacted by the recent tornado on June 20th, Burger Rebellion would like to offer you and your family a free meal. Come in and verify your address with your server and the tab’s on us.”

6/21 – 12:30 p.m. The Islamic Center of Naperville has released the following statement regarding last night’s tornado: “The Islamic Center of Naperville (ICN) is praying for the safety and security of all the residents impacted by the tornado last night. ICN Youth team volunteers are here for any help needed. For assistance, please contact 773-234-6627.”

6/21 – 12:25 p.m. Naperville Residents impacted by last night’s reported tornado south of 75th Street and Ranchview Drive are encouraged to beware of potential scams. Residents should contact their insurance company directly and be cautious about giving information or business to companies that call or stop by their property unsolicited. All residents are encouraged to visit www.naperville.il.us for additional updates about response and relief efforts. Please continue to avoid the impacted area.

6/21 – 12 p.m. Naperville resident Steve Siannas captured this footage of the storm with their Ring doorbell system:

6/21 – 11:30 a.m. The City of Naperville has sent out a news release with updated information on the state of storm damage, current road conditions, and where to send aid. Here is the release in its entirety:

“City crews continue to assess damages from last night’s reported tornado in the area south of 75th and Ranchview and are currently focused on restoring power and removing trees, limbs and other debris from roadways.

Bailey Road remains closed between Washington and Naper Boulevard. Additional road closures are being updated on Waze: www.waze.com/live-map.

Naperville crews restored power for 150 households earlier this morning. As of 10 a.m., approximately 300 customers in the area of Washington Street to the west, Naper Boulevard to the east, Bernie Court to the north and River Ridge Court to the south remain without power.

Residents should use the Parkway Tree Service Request Form at www.naperville.il.us/storm-damage to report damage to parkway trees. Tree limbs and debris from trees located on residential property should be placed at the curb.

More information about disposal of private property will be shared in a future update.

VOLUNTEERING AND DONATIONS

Residents should continue to avoid the storm-damaged area at this time. Those who would like to assist with any future opportunities for volunteer clean-up efforts are asked to call (630) 305-5340 to leave their contact information with City staff.

City officials are currently working with the Red Cross to determine what donation and/or volunteer assistance is needed. Additional details will be made available once plans have been finalized.

In the meantime, monetary donations can be made to the Red Cross at www.redcross.org/local/illinois/ways-to-donate.html. Donations of bottled water will be accepted in the front lobby of the Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

The City will release another update this afternoon. Updates are also being posted at www.naperville.il.us/june-20-tornado-updates.”

6/21 – 10:50 a.m. ComEd now reports that of the 27 power outages initially reported in Naperville Township, only 11 remain. The remaining outages are all individual incidents and the company does not know when they will be resolved. ComEd customers can check ComEd’s emergency website, or text OUT to 26633 for updates.

6/21 – 10:45 a.m. Mayor Steve Chirico released a statement on last night’s storm on his Facebook page. It reads: “Last night’s reported tornado in our community was heartbreaking – for those injured, for those who suffered property damage, and for all of us, because what happens to our neighbors impacts us all. As we have shown time and time again, Naperville is a strong and resilient community, and I am confident that strength will see us through this challenge. My thoughts this morning are with those impacted in our City as well as our first responders – thank you to them for their work overnight.”

6/21 – 10:20 a.m. Drone footage from the affected areas reveals the extent of the damage to homes, trees and public property. Footage taken by & used with permission of Greg Mulvey.

6/21 – 10:09 a.m. Nicor Gas is is aware some customer’s natural gas service in DuPage County has been affected. They are working with first responders to safely reach affected areas and restore gas service as soon as safely possible. Those who supsect a natural gas leak should call 911 or Nicor Gas 24-hour emergency phone line at 888-642-6748.

6/21 – 9:13 a.m. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on Twitter that he planned “to offer all available state resources to assist residents and help overcome damage.”

6/21 – 7:55 a.m. Naperville Fire Department Division Chief Philip Giannattasio confirmed that at least one resident was in critical condition following last night’s suspected tornado. No other reports of fatalities or critical injuries at this time.

6/21 – 7:40 a.m. Bailey Rd is closed between Washington and Naper Blvd in Naperville. More streets may be blocked in the Ranchview neighborhood. Please avoid the area if possible.

6/21 – 7:35 a.m. ComEd reports 27 power outages scattered throughout Naperville Township. Crews are assessing damage, but have only been working for a little over an hour. ComEd customers who see downed power lines are asked to call 1-800-Edison-1. Always assume downed power lines are electrified.

6/21 – 7:00 a.m. NCTV17 reporter Christian Canizal is LIVE in the hard hit Cinnamon Creek neighborhood, speaking with Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis and affected residents, and walking through the scene after a tornado hit Naperville, according to fire officials.

6/21 – 6:50 a.m. The tornado which swept through the Naperville area Sunday night displaced ten people from three homes, the City of Naperville told NCTV17 on Monday morning.

“We’ve been to the homes that are uninhabitable… we’ve assisted ten people from three homes,” City Communications Director Linda LaCloche.

No Fatalities

As of 6:30 a.m., LaCloche said the city is confident that there are no fatalities resulting from the storm. At least five people were injured, one critically so.

The majority of the damaged property and infrastructure, LaCloche said, was centered south of 75th Street, in the Cinnamon Creek neighborhood near Ranchview Drive.

She added that there is not currently any danger of fire damage.

“We are confident that no one in the neighborhood is at risk,” she said.

City emergency crews are currently out working to further assess the situation. ComEd workers are also working to restore power to areas with downed electrical infrastructure.

Where To Go, Who To Call

Naperville residents with non-emergency issues to report can call the Naperville Police Department non-emergency line at 630-420-6666. Injured residents should call 911.

Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis said Ranchview Elementary School has been designated as a place of shelter for anyone who has been displaced from their home due to storm damage. The Naperville City Emergency Operations Center is also open and available for anyone in need of assistance.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

