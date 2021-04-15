The Last Fling Returns September 3-6

The Last Fling will return this year after a one year hiatus due to COVID-19.

As is tradition the Fling will take place during Labor Day Weekend, September 3-6, and will take over Jackson Avenue in Downtown Naperville. The event will be scaled-down and a press release from the Naperville Jaycees calls it a “end-of-summer block party-style community event.”

“The Naperville Jaycees is proud of the many years of community contributions it has facilitated via the Last Fling, and excited to put together another fantastic festival in 2021,” said Cori Cozort, President of the Naperville Jaycees.

Fundraiser

The Last Fling is the Jaycees’ largest fundraiser and has raised more than two million dollars for local nonprofits in the past 20 years.

There will be live music, food, beverages, and carnival rides and games. Sponsorship opportunities and performance slots are still available.

Last Year’s Cancelation

Last year’s Fling was canceled in June due to mitigations on large-scale events per the Restore Illinois Plan. It was one of many annual events canceled last year due to COVID, but with plans to return in 2021. That includes The Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest, Naperville Municipal Band concerts, and the inaugural Naper Pride Fest and Naperville Salute.

Other Fest Cancelations

Other local events like Lisle’s Eyes to the Skies, West Suburban Irish’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and the DuPage County Fair will go two consecutive years without happening.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.