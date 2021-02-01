Region 7 Moves Into Phase 4

Region 7 Now In Phase 4

The Illinois Department of Public Health said that Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, is moving to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan today.

What Does this Mean?

Phase 4 guidelines allow restaurants and bars to have parties of up to 10 people with tables six feet apart or impermeable barriers can be installed for booths less than six feet apart.

Meetings and social events can now have either 50 people or 50% capacity. Multiple groups can meet in the same place if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms.

Retail stores, personal care, and indoor/outdoor recreation facilities should have no more than 50% capacity.

Group fitness classes of up to 50 people with at least six feet of distance is allowed. Select indoor recreation facilities including bowling alleys and skating rinks can reopen, but indoor playground and trampoline parks stay closed.

Museums are open with no more than 25% capacity and guided tours should be limited to 50 or less people per group.

How Did We Move to Phase 4?

In order for any region to move back to Phase 4, the test positivity rate must equal 6.5% or less for three consecutive days over a seven-day average, and staffed ICU bed availability must equal 20% for three consecutive days over a seven-day average, and have no sustained increase in COVID patients in the hospital with a seven-day average for seven of 10 days.

As of January 28, Region 7 is at 6.3% positivity rate. Region 8, which includes DuPage and Kane counties, is currently at 7.1%.

What’s Next?

The next phase regions could move to would be Phase 5 which includes the following:

A vaccine or highly effective treatment is widely available or the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period is seen.

The economy full reopens with safety precautions – businesses, schools, and places of recreation can open with new safety guidelines and procedures.

All conventions, festivals, concerts, and other large events are on hold until the state reaches Phase 5.

