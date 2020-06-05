Protests Without Permit, Deemed ‘Unlawful’ by NPD

The NCTV17 News Crew is in downtown Naperville continuing to cover protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

[5:06 p.m.] Police warned protesters for a fourth time to disperse, which caused protesters to walk back to their cars. Most appear to have left.

[4:45 p.m.] Police inform the protesters gathers by Water Street that their assemble is unlawful and without a permit, demanding they disperse. A large section of the protesters leave, while the remaining members of the crowd agree to lawfully march on the sidewalks through downtown.

