Police

Protests Without Permit, Deemed ‘Unlawful’ by NPD

Posted on June 5, 2020

The NCTV17 News Crew is in downtown Naperville continuing to cover protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

 

[5:06 p.m.] Police warned protesters for a fourth time to disperse, which caused protesters to walk back to their cars. Most appear to have left.

[4:45 p.m.] Police inform the protesters gathers by Water Street that their assemble is unlawful and without a permit, demanding they disperse. A large section of the protesters leave, while the remaining members of the crowd agree to lawfully march on the sidewalks through downtown.

Archive from past protests and rallies:

Peaceful Sit In Protest in Downtown Naperville

BREAKING UPDATES: NPD Releases Video of Blast That Injured Several Officers

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories

Need video to promote your business?

NCTV17 offers video production services.

cat2array(68) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(4101) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(2663) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1714) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1233) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(13773) [55]=> int(501) [56]=> int(33) [57]=> int(6733) [58]=> int(58) [59]=> int(38) [60]=> int(2) [61]=> int(375) [62]=> int(7) [63]=> int(13760) [64]=> int(13763) [65]=> int(42) [66]=> int(4) [67]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409