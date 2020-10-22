Pritzker: Region 1 Undergoes Additional Mitigation Measures

In his Thursday COVID-19 daily briefing, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced increasingly strict mitigation measures for Region 1 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

Region 1 Mitigation Measures

The region, which contains Rockford, has seen a full two-percentage point jump in positivity rate and now sits at 11.9%. Under the new mitigation measures, to go into effect on Sunday, October 25, group gatherings are now capped at 10, down from 25. Additionally, table size at restaurants are now capped at 6, instead of 10 people.

Where Naperville Stands

Region 8, which makes up most of Naperville, has seen a steady incline in positivity rate. On October 15 the region crossed the state’s 8% threshold, triggering mitigation measures beginning Friday, October 23. A week later, the region now resides at 9.4%. Meanwhile, Region 7, which consists of parts of Naperville, sits at 9.1%.

Monitoring by IDPH The IDPH will track the positivity rate in Region 7 and Region 8 over a 14-day monitoring period to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigation should remain in place. Should the positivity rate average less than or equal to 6.5% over a 14-day period, the region will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan. If the positivity rate averages between 6.5% and 8%, the current mitigations will remain in place, and IDPH will continue to monitor the region to determine if additional restrictions are needed. If the positivity rate averages greater than or equal to 8% after 14 days, more stringent mitigations will be applied to further reduce spread of the virus.

