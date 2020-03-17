North Central College Closes Residence Halls

North Central College will close all residence halls by March 18 due to coronavirus, according to their website. On-campus students have been asked to leave their dorms to go back to their permanent residence.

Those who don’t have anywhere else to go or have an “exception” are able to stay.

Financial Help

Students who need financial help are asked to complete the Cardinal Operation Hope and Help financial assistance application to request emergency funds for food, clothing, shelter, transportation, or educational needs.

Commencement Cancelled

The college has also cancelled their commencement ceremony and honors day. They hope to reschedule at a further date.