Naperville Police Make Arrests in Car Burglary Cases

The Naperville Police Department has made several arrests in recent days in response to two separate incidents of burglaries to motor vehicles.

Juveniles Arrested for Car Burglaries

Two juveniles were arrested Thursday, Sept. 3, following an investigation into an Aug. 13 incident in which officers were called to the 600 block of Spring Avenue around 5:43 p.m. after someone witnessed juveniles entering unlocked vehicles. Upon arrival, officers observed numerous vehicles with doors open that appeared to have been rummaged through.

Two of the juveniles involved, both from Naperville, were arrested Sept. 3 and subsequently released to the custody of their parents after the arrests. Each is charged with one felony count of Burglary.

Second Arrest

Naperville officers also made an arrest on Saturday, Aug. 29, after receiving a 911 call at approximately 9:38 p.m. about someone looking into vehicles on the 1600 block of Smokey Court. Responding officers discovered vehicles that appeared to have been burglarized and located a suspect in the area, who was found to be in possession of stolen items.

William W. Brown, 44, of the 4900 block of W. Pope in Chicago, was arrested and charged with one felony count of Burglary, one misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of theft, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Mr. Brown was transported to the DuPage County Jail and was later released on a personal recognizance bond.

Lock Your Car Doors and Homes

The Naperville Police Department would like to remind residents to always lock their homes and vehicles. Additionally, never leave keys, purses, wallets, phones or other valuables in your vehicle, even if it’s locked. These simple actions will significantly decrease the likelihood that you will be burglarized.

If anyone has additional information regarding either of these investigations, they are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

The Naperville Police wish to remind the public and the news media that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!