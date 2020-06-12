Mike Reilly Elected Naperville Park District President

There’s a new president of the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners.

After being nominated by outgoing president Rich Janor, Mike Reilly was voted by five fellow commissioners to serve as the board’s president. Rich Janor, Mike King, Josh McBroom, Bobby Carlsen, and Marie Todd all voted in favor. Commissioner Bill Eagan abstained from voting.

This will be Reilly’s seventh term as president of the Board of Commissioners since first being elected as a commissioner in 2009.

Rich Janor will step down as president and return to the role of commissioner. Mike King will remain in his role as vice president.

Sue Stanish was once again elected Board Treasurer and Bridget Tuft will stay in her role as Board Secretary.

Mike Reilly will begin his role as president at the next Naperville Park District board meeting, which will be held on Thursday, June 25th.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!