Illinois Moving to Tier 3 COVID-19 Resurgence Mitigations

With coronavirus numbers continuing to increase, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced all of Illinois will be moving to Tier 3 COVID-19 resurgence mitigations.

Stricter Mitigations

Stricter rules affect retail stores, sport and recreational activities, health and fitness centers, and more. These mitigations will take effect November 20.

“To stop this spread and preserve some semblance of the holidays, all of us need to do more than just wear our masks now – though masks are mandatory throughout the state. The simple fact is that COVID-19 is spreading so quickly and so widely, and our hospitals are beginning to experience real strain and at the current infection rate they will be overwhelmed. So whenever possible, we need you to stay home,” said Pritzker. “I’m hopeful that by limiting our in-person interactions, we will succeed at avoiding a stay at home order like what we had in the spring – when the choice between saving lives and saving livelihoods was even more stark. Tier 3 may allow us to do both. Like in other states like Michigan and California and Washington, it’s our best effort to avoid a stay-at-home order and save lives.”

Retail Stores and Grocery

Retail stores can operate at no more than 25% capacity, which includes “big box” stores like Target and Walmart. Grocery stores and pharmacies can operate at up to 50% capacity.

Bars and Restaurants

Bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m. and cannot reopen the following day before 6 a.m. No indoor bar and restaurant service remains. No more than six people can be seated at a table for outdoor dining, and people cannot stand while waiting for a table outside.

Schools

The governor said school districts can decide if they want to continue in-person learning. Childcare services can continue.

Sports and Recreation

There will be a pause on all youth and adult indoor group sports and recreational activities, which includes park districts. Outdoor sports and recreation are allowed, with practices and groups limited to 10 people or less and face coverings worn the whole time.

Casinos, theaters, performing arts centers, and indoor museums will close. Outdoor activities are allowed at 25% capacity.

Meeting rooms, banquet centers, private party rooms, private clubs and country clubs may not host gatherings. Funerals are limited to 10 family members of the decedents, not including staff.

Fitness Centers

Health and fitness centers can’t operate more than 25% capacity. Indoor group classes are not allowed.

Personal Care

Personal care services like haircuts salons can operate at lesser than 25 clients or 25% capacity. Face coverings need to be worn by the clients and workers the whole time. Services like facials and beard trims where a mask cannot be worn are not allowed.

Stay at Home Order Possible

The governor and IDPH urge people to limit home gatherings to only household members. The governor said these mitigations do not include a stay at home order, but if cases continue to increase another may be required.

“The simple fact is that COVID-19 is spreading quickly and widely. Our hospitals are beginning to experience real strain, and at the current infection rate, they will be overwhelmed. We must not let that happen,” said Pritzker. “So whenever possible, we need you, we want you to stay home. I’m hopeful that by limiting our in person interactions now, we will succeed at avoiding a stay-at-home order like what we had last spring, when the choice between saving lives and saving livelihoods was even more stark. Tier 3 may allow us to do both.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

