Governor J.B. Pritzker Extends “Stay at Home” Order

“Stay at Home” Order Extended

Governor J.B. Pritzker has extended the “Stay at Home” order to April 30 for the state of Illinois.

The governor announced in a press conference today that he will be signing the executive order tomorrow.

Schools Closed

The governor’s mandate also applies to all Illinois schools. They will remain closed through the end of the month. He said schools are working with the Illinois School Board of Education and all remote days are still counted as part of the school year, the days do not need to be made up.

Governor’s Original Mandate

Governor Pritzker first enacted Illinois’ shelter in place order on Saturday, March 21. It was initially to remain in effect until April 7.

President Extends Social Distancing Guidelines

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced he was extending federal social distancing guidelines through the end of April. This requires Americans to avoid dining in at bars and restaurants, gathering in groups of more than 10, and partaking in any unnecessary travel.

What is Shelter in Place?

Under the Shelter in Place, or “Stay at Home” order, residents should remain home unless they have an essential reason to go out. Those reasons include going to the grocery store, hospital, pharmacy, and gas station.

Food can still be picked up from restaurants. Residents can also take walks outside, though they should still maintain social distancing of at least six feet when out.

All local and state roads and tollways will also remain open.