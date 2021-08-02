In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the city of Naperville announced it will require face coverings of all visitors beginning Aug. 3. The rule applies to anyone who is entering city buildings, as well as attending public board and commission meetings.

The city, however, will allow individuals who are fully vaccinated to remove their face coverings after they are seated and should they be able to maintain six feet of social distancing.

The decision to require face coverings comes as both DuPage and Will counties report areas of substantial or high community transmission of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. The CDC advises everyone to take heed of its guidance, including those who are vaccinated. Health authorities have determined that everyone should wear a face covering in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission.

The CDC defines substantial community transmission as 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people over a seven‐day period, and high community transmission is what results when 100 cases per 100,000 people are reported over a seven‐day period.

The city wants to remind residents and community members that business can be conducted by phone, email or in person.

The city’s Municipal Center is open to the public, and the hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Should anyone have questions or need additional assistance, visit the online help center on the city’s website or call 630-420‐6111 to be directed to the appropriate department.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

