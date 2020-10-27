DuPage County Board Grants $2.5 million to Bars and Restaurants

At the latest DuPage County board meeting the group voted to grant $2.5 million to bars and restaurants suffering financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision comes days after enhanced mitigations were placed on Region 8, which includes DuPage County, closing down indoor service in bars and restaurants, and requiring them to close by 11 p.m.

“The restrictions imposed on restaurants and bars in DuPage County as a result of COVID-19 have devastated our restaurant and bar industry,” said Finance Committee Chairman Bob Larsen. “As they have struggled to regain their footing and keep their businesses afloat, the latest COVID-19 mitigation measures announced by the state this week will only strain them further.”

The money will come from the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act as part of the Reinvest DuPage small business relief grant program overseen by Choose DuPage.

The proposal would also raise the revenue limit in the grant program aimed at restaurants and bars from $1.5 million to $4 million to expand eligibility.

“We want to do all we can to support each other and our businesses during this very, very difficult time,” said DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin.

The program will be administered by Choose DuPage, DuPage County’s non-profit economic development partner. Information about the grant program is available on the Choose DuPage website at www.choosedupage.com.

To date DuPage County has assisted 1,256 small businesses and contractors by providing them with over $15 million in grant relief.

Information about additional state business grant programs is also available at: https://www.choosedupage.com/dupage-business-resources-related-to-covid-19/.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!