District 203 and District 204 Cancel Classes

In response to concerns about the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), school districts 203 and 204 have cancelled their classes.

District 203

Naperville 203 will be closing all schools and cancelling all sports and activities for students starting March 14 with a “tentative plan” of returning on April 6.

“While there are no-known cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community, we hope this preventative measure helps slow the spread of the virus,” said Naperville School District 203 in a post on their website.

The district plans to implement e-learning for students starting on March 17 and families will be notified once those procedures are in place through the website and Talk 203 messages.

“Thank you for your patience while we work to meet the needs of our students. As you have seen already, this is a rapidly developing situation. As new information becomes available, we will continue to communicate and adjust our plans as necessary.”

School will continue as planned today, including sports and activities, Champions, and the YMCA “Safe ‘n Sound” after school program.

District 204

Indian Prairie School District 204 will be closing all schools starting March 18 and cancelled all athletics and activities with a “tentative return date” of April 6.

“While we do not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our district, this decision was made in an abundance of caution to limit the spread of the COVID-19 illness in our community,” said District 204 in a statement on their website.

The district will be using e-learning from March 18 through March 27 and said as a reminder, spring break is March 30 to April 3 and there already was no school on March 16 and 17.

“This decision is not one we are making lightly. We are aware of the complications that this will cause for our families. However, we believe that we have a shared responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of our community,”

The YMCA Safe n’ Sound program will not be available for childcare services.