D204 Pauses Their Hybrid Transition Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Indian Prairie School District 204 announced today they are pausing their transition to a hybrid learning program due to COVID-19 concerns.

COVID-19 Concerns

Data from the DuPage County Health Department shows an increase in case count per 100,000 from 119 last week to 152 this week. Three weeks ago that number was 79 new cases per 100,000 according to the district.

“We have learned from the health department that due to the level of increases for both the weekly case count per 100,000 and the weekly youth count numbers, we will remain at Substantial Community Transmission when the health department publishes its data on Monday, November 2,” said Dr. Adrian Talley, the district’s superintendent in an email. “We planned to review three weeks of data before determining if we would remain in remote learning. However, the data for the past two weeks has met our criteria for pausing a move to hybrid, and next week’s data, as already determined by the health department, will also meet the criteria.”

Going Forward

Talley announced students in IPSD204 schools will remain in remote learning until at least November 13.

“While we know that pausing our transition to hybrid is disappointing to the families that selected this option, we must continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students and staff. We also believe with the data trending in the wrong direction, it makes sense to make this announcement now, instead of next Monday, to help assist families and staff in planning schedules,” said Talley.

Students with special needs who receive services at school will continue to do so.

District 204 said they can not open their school safely with the current community transmission levels, and ask community members to help lower the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing, and staying home when you don’t feel well.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!