Top Executive at Naperville Park District Resigns

Ray McGury, the executive director for the Naperville Park District, is stepping down from his role, effective end of day February 1.

McGury is leaving for a new opportunity after spending more than 13 years on the job, according to a press release from the Naperville Park District.

He is cited for leading the park district to achieve a number of accomplishments, including national recognition from the National Recreation and Park Association. Also under his leadership, the park district has embarked on a variety of projects to expand agency services. Those include the completion of the Nike Sports Complex, the remediation of Sportsman’s Park, Fort Hill Activity Center, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, renovation of Centennial Beach, and the development of the 95th Street Community Plaza and Wolf’s Crossing Community Park.

New Leadership

The Naperville Park Board of Commissioners has chosen Brad Wilson, director of recreation and facilities for the park district, to assume the position as executive director.

Wilson will take on the new role after having spent 23 years leading the recreation department, where his duties consist of overseeing facilities, customer service, aquatics and volunteer divisions.

He is charged with overseeing responsibility for the largest part of the park district’s budget. Projects managed include the implementation of new registration software, the addition of programming at several park developments including Nike Sports Complex, Frontier Sports Complex, Commissioners Park and Wolf’s Crossing Community Park and the addition of indoor programming at the Fort Hill Activity Center, the Nature Center and the 95th Street Center.

Wilson also spearheaded the park district’s effort to survey community interest and opinions.

He’s a past recipient of the Community Impact Award from the Illinois Park and Recreation Association and the Paul Harris Fellow distinction from the Rotary Club of Naperville Downtown.

Contract Consideration

The Park Board of Commissioners is expected to give consideration to approving Wilson’s contract during their January 20 meeting.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

Photo courtesy of Naperville Park District