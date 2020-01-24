Tips On How To Keep Your Pet Safe During The Cold

Keep Your Pet Safe

With both temperatures and snow expected to fall this time of year you want to take steps to make sure your furry friends are safe.

1st Tip

The Naperville Area Humane Society says if you plan on letting your dog outside in chilly temps, it shouldn’t be longer than 10 minutes.

“I think one of the most important things do is pay attention to your dog. Just because they have fur doesn’t mean they don’t get cold,” explained Michelle Lenz, a animal care manager at the Humane Society. “They’re going to shiver, just like you might and a lot of lifting of the paws either the ice is too cold, or they might have salt in their pads. So you really need to pay attention to that.”

Adding Layers

Lenz recommends using pet friendly salt when you’re done shoveling and said using petroleum jelly on your dogs paws acts as a protective barrier against salt and the cold.

And if it’s too cold to walk your dog outside, like during 2019’s polar vortex, Lenz said there are some indoor locations where your best friend can burn off some energy.

Last Tip On How To Keep Your Pet Safe During The Cold

Lenz also said it’s ok to feed your dog a little bit extra during the cold so they can add some more layering, but be careful you don’t give them too many treats.

