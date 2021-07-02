Tips On Calming Your Pet’s Fireworks Anxiety

With the Fourth of July being this weekend, fireworks are ahead which means anxiety for some pets.

MaryKaye Kendrick, a behavioral consultant trainer for the Naperville Area Humane Society said the first line of defense should be speaking with a veterinarian.

First Line Of Defense

“It’s kind of late in the year for this Fourth of July to do that however, because getting in to see your vet will be really tough,” said Kendrick. “But noise phobia and sound phobia rarely gets better on its own. So I think the first line of defense is to have a conversation with your vet to see if there’s some medication that can help with it.”

A more immediate solution Kendrick offered was to create a safe space for your pet.

Quick Tips For Fireworks Anxiety

“Try to make it as soundproof as possible,” said Kendrick. “So if you are a person that likes to keep your windows open, sorry close them. Run your air so you can mask some of the sound.”

A fan can also mask some of the loud noises, and Kendrick said if your animal is comfortable with it, playing music could also help.

Another tip is to carry a special treat with you so if your pet is frightened by a loud noise you can give them a piece of chicken or steak so they associate a scary sound with something good.

Comforting Your Pet

Kendrick added comforting your pet and letting them know things are ok may also help.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

