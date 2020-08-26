Tips for Students Spending More Time on Their Screens

Tips for Students

With many school districts starting the school year remotely, students will be using their electronics more frequently to study.

Health care professionals say as students log on, it’s important to set up their work stations right.

“Having the chair close to the desk, sitting all the way back, and hiking up the laptop,” said Jay Srider, Rehab Services Lead at Edward-Elmhurst Health. “So you want to prop it up with something so the top of your screen hits your forehead.”

While using a laptop, tablet, or cellphone, it’s best to keep screens at eye level to avoid back pain and straining your neck – which can cause knots and headaches.

Check Your Posture

Another tip is to watch the way you’re seated.

“Typically a good posture is if you look at the side, your earlobe should be in line with your shoulder,” said Srider.

Shoulders and elbows should be resting at 90 degrees and feet should be touching the ground – or for younger kids, a stepstool.

Stepping away to do some quick exercises can also help if you’ll be sitting for a long time.

Shoulder blade circles, shoulder squeezes, and raising your arms straight out to stretch the back are a few more tricks you can try to loosen up.

Srider recommends taking a break to do each exercise five to 10 times every hour.

Avoid Eye Fatigue

Your eyes also need some rest.

“There’s a rule of thumb that if you’re staring at a computer for 20 minutes, take a break. If you’re staring at your phone, don’t hold it so close. If you’re looking at a book or reading something or doing homework, don’t do it under dim lights,” said Doctor of Optometry at Naper Grove Vision Care, Michael Halkias.

Staring at screens for a long time can cause dry eyes and eye fatigue.

“You’re unaware of not blinking as much,” said Halkias. “Even if you blink hard deliberately, squeeze your eyes a couple of times that actually helps your tear flow work a little bit more efficiently.

If you feel symptoms of eye strain like a headache or double vision, Halkias recommends seeing your optometrist.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.