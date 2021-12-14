Three Naperville Students to March in California’s Rose Parade

Naperville Students in Rose Parade

Three students from Naperville Central High School have been selected to perform with the Bands of America Honor Band for the annual Rose Parade. The event takes place in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day.

Alyssa Birzetis, Emma Brazell, and Matt Wilkinson are among hundreds who will take part. The Honor Band is under the umbrella of of non-profit, Music For All. The three high school students are part of a large ensemble with drum majors, percussion, color guard, and more. Birzetis and Brazell will be perform with the color guard, and Wilkinsion with trumpets. The band and staff will be led by Director Richard Saucedo and Program Coordinator David Starnes.

About the Rose Parade

A total of 20 bands will march in the Rose Parade, according to a press release. The 2022 parade will feature participants who were originally slated for the 2021 parade, which was canceled due to the pandemic. The 2022 Rose Parade will host eight new bands and several bands that have been parade mainstays for decades. The three high school students will march the streets of Pasadena on January 1, 2022.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo courtesy: Bands of America