Three More Naperville Businesses Close

The store sold jewelry, handbags, clothing, gifts and other items.

Ritmo Flamenco Studio

Ritmo Flamenco Studio at 1212 Evergreen Avenue, a dance studio specializing in Spanish style Flamenco dance classes, also announced it will be closing via its Facebook page.

Owner Diane Coronado-Campbell shared, “After nine years of business, I am saddened to inform you that I will be closing Ritmo Flamenco Studio’s doors as of today. It was a difficult decision to make, but given the unpredictable circumstances and lack of reliable information on COVID-19, I felt this was the best and safest option available to students and my family.”

Earlier Closures