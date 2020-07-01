Three More Naperville Businesses Close

Three Naperville businesses are closing down.
Hanna Andersson
Scandinavian-inspired children’s clothing shop, Hanna Andersson at 140 W. Jefferson St. recently announced it will be closing.
The boutique opened in 2017 and sold clothing and pajamas for babies, toddlers, boys, girls and families.
Edie Boutique
Edie Boutique at 15 W. Jefferson Ave. will also be shutting down. According to Downtown Naperville Alliance executive director Katie Wood, the building that housed Edie Boutique suffered water damage, which contributed to the decision to close.
The store sold jewelry, handbags, clothing, gifts and other items.
Ritmo Flamenco Studio
Ritmo Flamenco Studio at 1212 Evergreen Avenue, a dance studio specializing in Spanish style Flamenco dance classes, also announced it will be closing via its Facebook page.
Owner Diane Coronado-Campbell shared, “After nine years of business, I am saddened to inform you that I will be closing Ritmo Flamenco Studio’s doors as of today. It was a difficult decision to make, but given the unpredictable circumstances and lack of reliable information on COVID-19, I felt this was the best and safest option available to students and my family.”
Earlier Closures
These three businesses join three others that have also announced their closures earlier this year. Vom Fass, MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza, and A-1 Antiques all permanently closed their doors back in May.
VH Dance Center Relocating
It was also recently announced that VH Dance Center, School of the Chicago Festival Ballet will be opening a new studio in Aurora, relocating from its Naperville location after twenty years.
The studio made the move due to construction plans at the mall where it had been located.
