Three Men Charged in Kidnappings In Chicago Suburbs

Three men have been charged with participating in a kidnapping conspiracy after carrying out two kidnappings in Naperville and Westchester last year, and attempting a third in South Holland.

Naperville Kidnapping

According to the indictment and a recently unsealed federal search warrant, the Naperville incident occurred on October 17, 2019 when Sedgwick Williams, 43, of Chicago, Ivan Ayers, 33, of Chicago and Tai Hon La, 31, of Beach Park, allegedly dressed as law enforcement to abduct a man outside his electronics store. They physically assaulted the victim, extorted his family, and burglarized the store. Naperville Police Chief Bob Marshall helped announce the indictment and Naperville detectives assisted the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI on the case.

Westchester Incident

The Westchester kidnapping took place on November 16, 2019. In that instance, the suspects again dressed as law enforcement, forcing a man into the basement of his home along with three other victims. The suspects allegedly stole jewelry and cash and fled.

Failed Attempt

There was also an attempted kidnapping attempt in South Holland on December 11, 2019, which failed as the suspects were unable to gain entry to the intended victim’s home.

Charges for Kidnappings

The defendants have also been charged with individual kidnapping and attempted kidnapping counts. Each was prohibited from legally possessing a firearm or ammunition due to a previous felony conviction and have also been charged with a count of illegal firearm and ammunition possession.

According to the press release, if convicted, the suspects could face a life sentence in federal prison.

