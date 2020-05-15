Three Downtown Businesses Close Down

Downtown Businesses Close Down

Three Downtown Naperville businesses – Vom Fass, A-1 Antiques, and MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza – have permanently closed down due to the impact of COVID-19.

“We were sad to learn of the closing of three Downtown Naperville businesses this week. They were each a very unique part of the fabric of Downtown Naperville and will be missed,” said Katie Wood, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance. “During these uncertain times, business closures will happen. It is now more important than ever to support our downtown businesses and our local economy by shopping and dining locally.”

Vom Fass

Vom Fass announced on their Facebook page that their Naperville location has closed down.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we finally post that we have closed the shop in Naperville,” the post reads. “Between the uncertainty of the current retail environment and the need to renew our lease and liquor license it was a decision we felt we had to make.”

The company specializes in olive oils, vinegars, liqueurs, and spirits. They first opened their doors in Naperville at 121 S. Washington St. in November 2016.

Their Lincoln Square location in Chicago is still open by appointment for curbside pickup or delivery.

A-1 Antiques

A-1 Antiques of Naperville was a store that bought and sold collectible antique and vintage items ranging from costumes, jewelry, furniture, pottery, framed art, home decorating, and more.

The store first opened its doors at 133 S. Washington Street in 2005.

MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza

MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company, who specialized in wood-fire pizza, first opened their doors in June 2015 on 135 Water Street.

To learn more about how you can support local businesses during this time, you can find more information on the Downtown Naperville Alliance website.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.