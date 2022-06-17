“The Morton Arboretum has added three new, large-scale sculptures to its Human+Nature exhibit. There were five that were installed last June, and now we have three new sculptures,” said Tari Marshall director of social media at The Morton Arboretum.

New Pieces

Daniel Popper, a South African artist, is the mastermind behind these giant sculptures. The three new pieces are Ephemera, Mycelia, and a special smaller-scale piece called Ginkgo.

“The Ginkgo that is outside our visitor center, which is particularly special because it commemorates the Arboretum’s hundredth anniversary,” said Marshall.

“Mycelia is a sculpture that is deep in the woods, and it really represents how the root structures and the things that trees get from the nutrients in the ground,” said Marshall.

“Ephemera is deep on the east side of the Arboretum. And it’s really about, again, connecting with nature. It has these large oversized daffodil ears and which everybody is finding fascinating. But it’s really about listening to the sounds around you too. While you’re in nature, not just observing what you see,” said Marshall.

Here Through March

The eight Human+Nature sculptures will be on display at The Morton Arboretum through March of 2023. The arboretum is currently running timed entry admission for all visitors, which can be reserved on The Morton Arboretum’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.

