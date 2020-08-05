“The Living Dead” to have Virtual Book Launch at Anderson’s

You may have seen the 1968 zombie film “Night of the Living Dead” or any of its sequels around Halloween-time.

And though it’s not fall just yet, the classic zombie series has a new final chapter for horror hounds to sink their teeth into. A newly released book entitled “The Living Dead” is acting as the conclusion to the zombie saga, 52 years later.

Virtual Book Launch

Anderson’s Bookshop is having a virtual launch event for the book on August 11th featuring a discussion with its co-author, Daniel Kraus.

“Night of the Living Dead” original director and co-writer George Romero started working on the book before his passing in 2017, and Kraus, a lifelong Romero fan, was chosen to finish the story.

“George Romero’s Zombie universe was my Star Wars, you know? It was just something that I was introduced to at a young age, 5 or 6 years old, and then just continued to be obsessed with as I grew up. So it was an unbelievable honor to be a part of,” said Daniel Kraus, Co-Author of “The Living Dead”

Timeless Themes

And while the book “The Living Dead” was written before this year, it involves themes eerily relevant to current events like a global emergency, civil unrest, and humanity attempting to work together.

“Trying to pull together. It’s a universal timeless theme. One that frustrated George throughout his whole life. All of his zombie films, and this book, really in an unsubtle way kind of hammer away at this idea that when we only care about ourselves and we’re only looking out for ourselves we become the zombies. We are the problem.” said Kraus.

Finishing a story about humanity, with timeless ideas just as poignant today as when it was first told.

For more information about Anderson’s virtual book launch you can check out the event page on their website.

