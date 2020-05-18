The Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest event is canceled. Organizers announced Sunday, that the annual summer festival cannot take place due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Safety and Health Concerns

The Exchange Club of Naperville has spent the last few months considering all its options. But, after the recent capacity restrictions mandated by the state, The Club and the Village of Romeoville both agreed the health and safety of Ribfest attendees, volunteers, and entertainers cannot be guaranteed for such a large-scale public event. The lost of Ribfest not only hurts the concertgoers but also the charities the club supports.

“The charitable nature of this annual fundraising event allows us to provide vital funds to agencies that focus their activities on the prevention of child abuse and domestic violence in all forms,” said Bob Black, Chair of Ribfest. “As disappointed as we are not to have a 4th of July with Ribfest, after all this hard work, the greatest disappointment is the impact of not being able to raise funds through Ribfest this year for those deserving nonprofit organizations.”

The event was scheduled to take place in Romeoville from July 2 through 5 for the first time after Naperville had been its home for 32 years.

Ribfest 2021

“I am very proud of the hard work that our Club has put in to create an exciting Ribfest at a new venue,” states Exchange Club President Ron Amato. “It’s unfortunate that we cannot move forward, especially for the local charities that our Club supports as part of its mission, but the health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, vendors, and Club members is paramount. We look forward to seeing everyone at Ribfest in 2021.”

The Exchange Club of Naperville will announce information regarding refunds shortly. Ticket holders will also be given the option of making a tax-deductible donation toward the Exchange Club of Naperville’s mission to prevent child abuse and domestic violence.

You can visit ribfest.net for more information.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

