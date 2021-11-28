TDHSanta Kicks Off 12 Nights of Santa Claus

12 Nights of Santa

Old St. Nick has left his home in the North Pole to make a special visit to Naperville for the Team Doyle Hulsey’s 12 Nights of Santa Claus. Naperville business owners Matt Doyle and Scott Hulsey called in the big man in red for a second year to help spread some holiday cheer. Each night one non-profit is spotlighted.

“Tonight’s non-profit is Little Friends and we’ve actually got their CEO Mike Briggs captaining the sleigh here, driving us through the route tonight,” said Santa.

#TDHSanta Kickoff

Yesterday kicked off that first night where Santa traded in his traditional sleigh for a four-wheeled ride for a quick visit to the little boys and girls of Naperville. “I literally was looking at the sky because I thought he was going to come in a sled,” said a young onlooker.

You can catch a glimpse of Old St. Nick as he takes to the streets of different neighborhoods for the next 11 nights. Santa’s route and which non-profit is spotlighted can be found on the #TDHSanta website. And just like Santa, the hope is that the community will help spread the goodwill by considering a donation to the organizations.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.