TDHSanta Bring 12 Nights of Santa Claus to Naperville

The big man in red was spotted yesterday night around Naperville as part of Team Doyle Husley’s 12 Nights of Santa Claus.

“It’s #TDHSanta,” said Scott Husley, one half of Team Doyle/Hulsey at Cross Country Mortgage, LLC. “So it’s Team Doyle Hulsey bringing 12 nights, 12 neighborhoods routes, [and] supporting 12 local nonprofits.”

12 Nights of Santa Claus

The goal is to spread some holiday cheer and to bring a safe and small parade to Naperville, as many events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hulsey had the honor yesterday of being Santa’s guide throughout the Brookdale neighborhood. Going forward there will be a new driver navigating “Rudolph the Truck” each night.

Though it was a bit chilly last night, community members still flocked to the streets to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus and his magical sleigh.

Holiday Cheer

“This year has been tough for a lot of people,” said Matt Doyle, the other half of Team Doyle/Hulsey at Cross Country Mortgage, LLC. “There’s one thing we can all agree on and it’s that this time of year we need some smiling and a reason to be happy. So Scott and I, Team Doyle Hulsey, we’re going to deliver Santa tonight.”

Follow Along

They’ll continue to do so for the next 11 nights. You can follow along on social media using the #TDHSanta to see where Rudolph The Truck and Santa’s route will turn up.

Checking the hashtag also allows community members to see which nonprofit is being highlighted each night. Doyle and Hulsey ask the community to consider a donation to help spread the spirit of goodwill even further.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

