Suspect Sought in Naperville Residential and Car Burglaries

Naperville police are looking for information about the person responsible for several residential and car burglaries that took place in southern Naperville.

The burglaries happened in the overnight hours from August 15 into August 16, in the Brighton Ridge and Villages of West Glen subdivisions.

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the crimes. They have released these photos to help with identification.

If you have any information, please contact Naperville Crime Stoppers online, or at 630-420-6006. Anonymous tips are accepted.

