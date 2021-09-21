Suspect Sought After Armed Bank Robbery In Naperville

A suspect is being sought after an armed bank robbery this morning in Naperville.

The Naperville Police Department and the FBI responded at 9:10 a.m. to the robbery at the Fifth-Third Bank at 2644 Showplace Drive in Naperville.

The lone suspect displayed a handgun during the robbery. He then fled west on foot, and is still at large. He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 9 to 10 inches tall, weighing 170 to 175 lbs. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants with black stripes on the side, light colored shoes, a dark colored face covering and dark gloves.

Several Indian Prairie School District 204 schools in the area used the “Secure Building and Teach” procedure as a precaution as authorities searched for the suspect, according to Lisa Barry, executive director of communication services for District 204. No one was able to enter or exit the school during that time, but instruction continued as usual. Barry said Neuqua Main and Birkett Center, Wheatland Academy, Scullen Middle School, Gregory Middle School, Clow Elementary, White Eagle Elementary, Kendall Elementary, and Fry Elementary were all impacted. She noted that some other District 204 buildings outside of the immediate two-mile radius of the incident also chose to implement those lockdown procedures as an extra precaution. All schools have now returned to normal operations, after being notified by police that the situation is no longer impacting district buildings. Barry added, “At no point was there a threat to any of our students or staff.”

The Naperville Police Department says people should remain vigilant, but feel the suspect has more than likely left the area.

Photo Courtesy: handout from the FBI

