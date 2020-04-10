Surprise Graduation Ceremony at Edward-Elmhurst Testing Center

Posted on April 10, 2020

Surprise Graduation Ceremony

Amelia Barone was in for a surprise by the end of her shift at Edward-Elmhurst’s coronavirus drive up testing center in Warrenville.

Her co-workers and friends threw her a graduation ceremony right there in the parking lot!

The mother of three went back to school to earn her Associate’s degree in Human Services. After all her hard work, it was a disappointment when College of DuPage decided to cancel their commencement ceremony.

“I’m in shock that they all put this together, but also extremely honored to be part of such a great team,” said Barone. “Also, slightly a little embarrassed just because the attention’s on me.”

Surprise From Friends and Co-Workers

From dressing her in a cap and gown, to giving a speech, and then handing her a diploma – her friends wanted to make the day special after seeing her so upset.

“She was in tears and I just wanted to do some joy, especially during this time when everything is chaotic and nothing is routine,” said her friend and co-worker Margaret Wright. “And I know how stressed she’s been and down so I just wanted to make her smile.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you! 

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features
Need video to promote your business?

Need video to promote your business?

Let us edit a piece from your recent TV appearance.

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409