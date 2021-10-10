« Back to News Features
October 10, 2021

Surprise Drive-By for Naperville Teen Who Went Into Cardiac Arrest

A surprise Drive-By Celebration took place today for a Naperville teen after he went into sudden cardiac arrest.

What Happened?

On August 28, Riley McDonald’s family got a call that he was in the emergency room. The “physically fit, fully healthy 18-year-old boy” was at college with his roommates and friends when his heart stopped, according to a press release. One friend, a premed student, resuscitated him and he was taken to the hospital. At the hospital, he was “constantly seizing” and in a medically induced coma where he remained for several days.

His team of doctors still don’t know why his heart stopped and prognoses were constantly changing. McDonald was medically dead for several minutes, according to the release.

Surprise Drive-By

McDonald was able to come back to his home in Naperville on October 6. That’s when his sister, Dayna, decided to organized a surprise drive-by celebration. Today, around 50 cars, including his family, the Naperville Police Department and Naperville Fire Department, friends, and even strangers showed up to celebrate his homecoming. Cars honked, people waved, and some brought their signs to show the family their support.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you

