Surprise Drive-by Birthday for Naperville North Student

One lucky Naperville student was treated to a surprise birthday celebration at his home. TJ, a junior at Naperville North , was treated to friends and teachers and more driving by his home to say happy birthday to the 17 year old. They showed signs, and dropped off gifts and cards from a safe social distance. The drive-by celebration was organized by TJ’s teachers and family.

Drive-by Celebrations

With the stay-at-home order in effect, drive-by-celebrations are becoming a more common way to celebrate a special occasion, while also maintaining a safe social distance. Since students can’t physically go to out to celebrate a birthday, they’re a great alternative to still see friends and have a good time. Residents getting creative during quarantine is nothing new to Naperville; the end of March saw a Quarantine-O-Ween parade in town.

Social Distancing

The city of Naperville and the Naperville Park District have asked residents to stay at home and practice social distancing. It’s important to maintain a social distance to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and if you’re outside doing recreational activities like drive-by birthday celebrations, being responsible is a must.

