Sunnyside Naperville, The City’s Third Cannabis Dispensary, Opens

Sunnyside Naperville is now open.

It’s the city’s third adult use marijuana dispensary to open up this year, and the second within a week with Zen Leaf Naperville opening over the past weekend.

What The Dispensary Hopes To Accomplish

“We’re really focused on normalizing the cannabis buying experience,” said Jason Erkes a spokesperson for Sunnyside. “We want people focused on their wellness and feel as comfortable as they do when they go to a Whole Foods, GNC, or Starbucks when they’re buying their cannabis products. We’re really focused on educating them about the product, dosage, [and] delivery methods that you can consume cannabis products with.”

Located at 2740 W. Jefferson St., Sunnyside Naperville will be open today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., but their regular businesses hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Naperville location marks the 10th dispensary that Cresco Labs, the parent company of Sunnyside, has opened this year in Illinois.

Cannabis Sales in Illinois

Cannabis sales in state have gone up consistently this year, and Erkes believes that trend will continue.

“We’re happy to contribute to the local economies to help municipalities buy fire trucks, books for the school, or new computers and playgrounds, and all the things they need to make their communities vibrant,” said Erkes. “This year has been very tough economically for a lot of municipalities and we’re happy that our industry can help contribute and generate some revenue.”

Three Dispensaries

Sunnyside Naperville encourages customers to place their order online to maintain social distancing and avoid lines.

In August, city council members voted 6-3 to permit up to three adult-use cannabis dispensaries in the city, meaning no additional locations can move in unless that cap is raised.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

