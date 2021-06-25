Sunday’s “Concerts In Your Park” Event Still On Near Tornado Damaged Area

A Naperville Park District concert will proceed as planned on Sunday, June 27, though it is in a park situated in the neighborhood that sustained the worst of Naperville’s tornado damage.

Meadow Glens Park Concert

Sunday’s “Concerts In Your Park” event will take place in Meadow Glens Park thanks to the efforts of Naperville Park District staff, City of Naperville crews and community volunteers. Crews cleared debris from the area to ensure access to the park via Wehrli Road and Muirhead Drive.

Mayor and Park District Executive Director To Speak

On hand will be Mayor Steve Chirico, Park District Executive Director Ray McGury and one of the Naperville Park District commissioners who will take the stage to offer some words of support to those in the community affected by Sunday night’s EF-3 tornado. The crowd will then hear from regularly scheduled entertainment Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band.

“I hope that this concert can provide something fun and positive for neighbors and their friends and family during this difficult time,” said Naperville Park District Executive Director Ray McGury.

Anyone who would like to lend further support to those impacted by the tornado can visit the city’s website for suggestions on how to help.

Free to Public

The free public concert kicks off at 7 p.m. at Meadow Glens Park, located at 1303 Muirhead Drive. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to stretch out and enjoy the concert. There will be some food trucks on site with a variety of offerings.

In case of inclement weather, check out the Naperville Park District’s weather cancellations website for any updates. The district also has a Rainout Line app, which provides text alerts in the event of a cancellation.

Other Concerts In Your Park

The rest of this summer’s Concerts In Your Park line-up includes:

July 11 – Indie Kids Band at A. George Pradel Park, 4519 Pradel Dr.

July 18 – Spoken Four at Arrowhead Park, 711 Iroquois Ave.

July 25 – OMT at Gartner Park, 524 W. Gartner Rd.

Aug. 1 – Serendipity Band at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Road

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

