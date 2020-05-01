Summer Place Theatre Cancels Summer Season

Summer Season Cancelled

Summer Place Theatre has cancelled their planned shows for the upcoming summer season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Diary of Anne Frank was scheduled to open July 9 and the The Sound of Music was scheduled for July 24.

The first production of the season, Cabaret, had already been cancelled in early April.

The community theatre does not plan on postponing or resuming the work on these shows. Production crews and season ticket holders have been notified.

“This very difficult decision was reached after holding out in hopes of a quicker recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, but with news of Governor Pritzker’s stay-at-home directive extended until May 30, with the infection and death curves reducing but not yet peaking, and with large public gatherings unlikely now throughout the summer, the decision, sadly, is the appropriate one,” they said in a statement on their website.

Help from the Community

Summer Place Theatre is looking at ways to continue to share the theatrical arts in a safe way. A workshop on storytelling is still scheduled for mid August at the Rubin Center and their annual program, Ghost Stories in the Park…In the Dark, are still scheduled for the first weekend in October at the Naperville Park District Grand Pavilion.

Though production costs like set building materials won’t be spent during this time, the non-profit is asking for help from the community for storage rental fees, insurance costs, etc. You can donate on through the website.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

Photo Credit: Summer Place Theatre

