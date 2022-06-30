Summer in the Parks Returns To Naperville

Brightside Theatre has brought back a summertime musical event for Naperville residents to enjoy on a beautiful night.

“Tonight we are hosting our second annual Summer in the Parks free concerts series that was sponsored by Republic Bank as well as the lovely park district in Naperville. We’re providing free music for everyone to come and listen, and tonight’s theme is the Golden Age of Broadway. So we have five singers here tonight and four musicians that will be singing and playing different tunes from about the late 1940’s up to the very early 1960’s,” said Brightside Theatre Executive Director Julie Ann Kornak.

Outdoor Setting

These concerts had once been held inside the Brightside Theatre on the campus of North Central College. But when the pandemic hit, organizers had to get creative.

“We started performing in the parks as a result of COVID. So since we couldn’t perform indoors we started to think outside the box, and literally went outside the theatre. And (we) started working with Naperville Park District in conjunction with them to being able to be hosted at this lovely facility, and give people what they need right now which we feel is some enjoyment and some escape and to just sit back. And the best part of it, it’s free,” said Artistic Director of the Brightside Theatre Jeffrey Cass.

More Concerts this Summer

There are more concerts coming throughout the summer, for those who may have missed out this time around.

“There’s two more dates that will be here at this location at the 95th Street Library Wagner Pavilion location. We’ll have two more, and then we have two that will be at the Carillon. So those will extend from now until the last one, which I think is August 11. So they’re typically Wednesday nights and Thursday nights,” said Kornak.

More information is available on the Brightside Theatre website.

