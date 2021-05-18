Summer Concerts, Cruise Nights Coming to Cantigny Park

Summer concerts are returning to Cantigny Park. A series of Sunday afternoon concerts will be held at the Cantigny bandshell, starting June 13. The first performance will be by classic rock band VOYAGE at 3 p.m.

Summer Concerts

The summer series was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Officials at Cantigny say they are happy to see it returning this year. “Our summer events calendar is filling up fast, thankfully, but I think the concerts are what visitors have been missing the most,” said Matt LaFond, Cantigny Park executive director. “So many people have been asking about them so it’s exciting to announce that live music is returning to the park.”

Advanced Tickets Required

The concerts will be free, but a ticket will be required for entry, and must be obtained in advance. They will not be available either in person or online on the day of the show. Cantigny asks that guests wear masks in the seating area if distancing isn’t possible, and when walking about.

Cruise Night Tuesdays

Another summer event coming to the park: Cruise Night Tuesdays. Those kick off May 25. Auto enthusiasts can come out and take a look at some classic cars – or bring their own vintage, restored vehicles to display. On select Tuesdays military vehicles from the First Division Museum’s historic motor pool will be out on display. Cruise nights take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hours

Cantingy Park itself is open each day from 7 a.m. until sunset, except on Wednesdays when it is open an extra hour.

Visitor parking is $5 per car on weekdays, and $10 per car on weekends, starting June 5. Parking is free however on the first Wednesday of the month.

