Summer Camps Returning This Year

Summer Camps

Summer camps return to Naperville. Though it will be different from last season, but still providing some warm weather fun.

Camp Naper

Naper Settlement’s, Camp Naper, is still a go this year but it will start a little later.

“Naper Settlement determined that having summer camps for June was still too early in the phase of where we’re at with COVID-19 in Illinois and felt safer in opening up our summer camps in July and modifying those summer camps so we could offer a safe and healthy environment,” said Jeanne Schultz Angel, director of learning experiences at Naper Settlement.

Some of those modifications include limiting the amount of registration slots and the number of camps for the summer.

Starting July 7, the settlement is planning on four summer camps: art smart, time machine, camp failing forward, and survive this history camp. Each of these will be held in a different week in July.

Safety Precautions

Other changes include safety precautions like holding more activities outside, staff and kids wearing face masks, and frequent hand washing.

“They’re going to be using their own kits that no one else will be using. So it’s their own supply kits on whatever programs we’re going to be doing throughout the camp,” said Angel. “So it can make parents feel really good that they’re only touching their own items.”

New Program

Camp days will also be shorter, running from nine to noon. For parents looking to entertain their kids later in the day, there’s a new program – summer slices.

“This will be an afternoon activity with parents and children that they can sign up for that has a little bit of a camp activity for anybody who wanted to walk up but weren’t registered for camp,” said Angel.

Some activities include buzz about insects and spiders and DIY toy time.

Naper Settlement only plans to offer summer camp in July.

YMCA Summer Camp

However the YMCA of Metro Chicago will be offering their summer camps from June through August.

“We know that our families need us and this year more than ever. They will be relying on us to help regain some kind of normalcy for their children,” said Man-Yee Lee, communications director at the YMCA of Metro Chicago.

They Y will be offering a virtual camp beginning June 1 starting with a welcome opening circle, physical activity program, and group learning.

In-person camp will open in phases, with the hope that June 15 will be the first day to welcome campers.

“We will be taking the temperatures of everyone, children and adults, before they’re allowed in. We confer with each person that they are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms,” said Lee. “We will eliminate large group activities. We’re planning on activities that don’t require close physical contact.”

Face masks will be required for everyone and facilities will go through a deep cleaning every night.

Activities including physical exercise and math games will be part of the kids’ days at camp.

They hope to open up summer camp at the Fry Family YMCA and Safe n’ Sound at Naperville schools on June 15.

No D204 Summer Camp

Summer programs that won’t be around this year are school District 204’s as they decided to cancel them due to the pandemic.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

