Sukkah-mobile Brings Holiday Celebration on Wheels

October 2nd through the 9th of 2020 is the celebration of Sukkot for those of Jewish faith.

“Sukkot which comes after Rosh Hashanah the Jewish New Year and Yom Kippur. So proceeding that holiday is Sukkot, it’s a joyous holiday and one of the ways we celebrate is by celebrating in a hut which is called a sukkah,” said Rabbi Mendy Goldstein from Chabad of Naperville.

Safe, Socially-Distanced Celebration

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic Chabad of Naperville had to adjust their celebration plans, to be able to perform a mitzvah on the move.

“Normally we invite people to come to our sukkah which we have done as well, we had an event which was done through social distancing, limited amount of people but because of COVID not that many people are going out so we thought what a great idea to build a sukkah, known as a sukkah-mobile and bring it to the people around here,” said Rabbi Goldstein

In the sukkah-mobile, mobile mitzvahs are performed, using united branches from four different trees and a citrus fruit together to represent unity and blessing. Underneath a traditional awning known as a sukkah.

Hoping to carry the joy of the holiday through trying times, the sukkah-mobile will be available until Friday October 9th. Rabbi Goldstein even said that the mobile celebration might come back next year as well.

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!