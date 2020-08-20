Suits for Success Makes Clothing Donation to Inmates

Naperville based nonprofit “Suits for Success” donated more than 400 articles of clothing to the inmates at the DuPage County Correctional Facility.

The donated clothes can serve many purposes, like formal wear for a parole hearing or other court appearances and job interviews, or seasonal clothing upon the inmate’s release. This donation by Suits for Success hopes to help with the rehabilitation process.

Dress For Success

“We’re trying to get them- Do our small part in getting them jobs, we want an equal playing field for anyone else that is interviewing for the job and for parole leave. Because these clothes, when they walk in they have confidence in what they do and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Bill Denwood Founder of Suits for Success

It’s all about trying to help inmates with rehabilitation and moving forward after paying their debt to society.

Rehabilitation and Recovery

“This is just another arrow in that quiver again like I said where, now they’re dressed for success they’ve been here, they’ve done the work they’re successful they’ve graduated the programs and then this is the next step of success where they can look the part they can go work in DuPage and Mike Berry is already lining up jobs for these gentlemen and now they can look the part. This is what rehabilitation is really about.” said James Mendrick, Sheriff at DuPage County.

Mendrick says though the DuPage County Correctional Facility has a smaller amount of female inmates, they do hope to extend the program with Suits for Success for women in the future.

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd reports.

