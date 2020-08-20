Suits for Success Makes Clothing Donation to Inmates

Posted on August 20, 2020

Naperville based nonprofit “Suits for Success” donated more than 400 articles of clothing to the inmates at the DuPage County Correctional Facility.

The donated clothes can serve many purposes, like formal wear for a parole hearing or other court appearances and job interviews, or seasonal clothing upon the inmate’s release. This donation by Suits for Success hopes to help with the rehabilitation process.

Dress For Success

“We’re trying to get them- Do our small part in getting them jobs, we want an equal playing field for anyone else that is interviewing for the job and for parole leave. Because these clothes, when they walk in they have confidence in what they do and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Bill Denwood Founder of Suits for Success

It’s all about trying to help inmates with rehabilitation and moving forward after paying their debt to society.

Rehabilitation and Recovery

“This is just another arrow in that quiver again like I said where, now they’re dressed for success they’ve been here, they’ve done the work they’re successful they’ve graduated the programs and then this is the next step of success where they can look the part they can go work in DuPage and Mike Berry is already lining up jobs for these gentlemen and now they can look the part. This is what rehabilitation is really about.” said James Mendrick, Sheriff  at DuPage County.

Mendrick says though the DuPage County Correctional Facility has a smaller amount of female inmates, they do hope to extend the program with Suits for Success for women in the future.

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd reports.

If you have a story idea you’d like to share, we want to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features

Looking to take your fundraising or corporate event virtual?

NCTV17 can produce live and look-live events in our studio.

cat2array(69) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(4101) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(2663) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1714) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1233) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(13773) [55]=> int(501) [56]=> int(33) [57]=> int(6733) [58]=> int(58) [59]=> int(38) [60]=> int(2) [61]=> int(375) [62]=> int(13777) [63]=> int(7) [64]=> int(13760) [65]=> int(13763) [66]=> int(42) [67]=> int(4) [68]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Newsletter
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409