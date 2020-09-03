Student Reps Needed For Naperville Boards and Commissions

Mayor Steve Chirico and the Naperville City Council are looking for Naperville high school students to fill student representative positions on City boards and commissions and take part in a new Leadership Academy.

Leadership Academy An Added Bonus

Local nonprofit KidsMatter developed the Leadership Academy to give student representatives a chance to fine-tune their leadership skills, as an added bonus to the representative experience. Students will learn more about board protocols, and get a chance to connect with peers and discuss their experiences with other student representatives. The academy will kick off with an event on October 31, with two other check-in meetings to follow.

Available Opportunities

Student representative opportunities are available on the following city boards and commissions: Advisory Commission on Disabilities, Building Review Board, Downtown Advisory Commission, Financial Advisory Board, Historic Preservation Commission, Housing Advisory Commission, Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees, Naper Settlement Museum Board, Planning and Zoning Commission, Public Utilities Advisory Board, Riverwalk Commission, Sister Cities Commission, Special Events Cultural Amenities (SECA) Commission and Transportation Advisory Board.

Applications

Applications are available on each board or commission’s website. Any students who have previously served must re-apply. Though any high school students may apply, preference will be given to seniors. Descriptions of each board and commission along with meeting dates and times can be found on the City of Naperville’s website. Applications are due by September 18.

