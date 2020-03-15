STEPS Eagles Basketball

With the sports world shut down by COVID-19 concerns across not only the state of Illinois, but the entire country, thousands of athletes saw their state championship dreams cut short before being able to compete.

The basketball season did not only conclude early for teams like Naperville Central and Benet Academy, it also ended for the STEPS Eagles Black basketball team, who had earned a spot in the State Special Olympics Basketball Tournament for the 2nd consecutive season. STEPS Eagles Black is made up of 18-22 year olds. It’s one of three transition program basketball teams competing out of Indian Prairie School District 204.

“It’s a lot of fun coaching these kids because they have a positive attitude about everything. Win or lose, they don’t complain when they have to work hard. They’re a fun group of kids to coach because they are receptive to everything and they’re excited to be here and have fun. That’s what it’s all about.”

STEPS Make State

Abby Peters is one of three coaches for the STEPS Eagles program along with Blake Cline and Ryan Loats. The group has had tremendous success this year and consists of players with a wide range of basketball experience.

Players competing in this environment for the first time love being with friends and showing what they’re able to achieve.

The Eagles Black team won its regional championship back in February to punch the ticket to the state tournament. But it took a full team effort to pull out the victory.

A Bond Through Basketball

Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Special Olympics State Basketball Tournament, players and coaches from the STEPS Eagles program still have a lot to be proud of after another fantastic season.

For Sports Story Sunday, I’m Justin Cornwell.