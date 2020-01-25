State Trooper Shot, Two Wounded by Woman Who Then Took Her Own Life

According to the Daily Herald, retired Illinois State Trooper Gregory Rieves was shot and killed and two other male troopers were shot by a 51-year-old woman on Friday night at a cigar lounge in Lisle before she took her own life.

What Happened

At around 10:13 p.m., police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Humidor of Lisle, 1600 Ogden Ave. When officials arrived, Lisa McMullan was dead at the scene.

A surveillance video showed many people in a media room watching TV when McMullan suddenly stands up, draws a handgun, and shoots the first male victim in the back of the head. Then, she fires several rounds at two others before shooting herself in the head, according to a Lisle Police press release.

Two Troopers

According to the Daily Herald, Trooper Kaiton Bullock was off duty and is hospitalized in serious but stable condition while retired Special Agent Lloyd Graham has serious injuries but is stable.

The victims were taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, according to the Daily Herald.