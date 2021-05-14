State Tournament Returns for Boys Lacrosse and Volleyball

After a virtual vote taken on May 12th, the IHSA announced that both boys lacrosse and boys volleyball will join the other spring sports in having a full state tournament in 2021. The decision comes as the state of Illinois prepares to enter the Bridge Phase and Phase 5 in its pandemic recovery plan on May 14 and June 11, respectively.

State Series Return

The previous plan allowed the two high risk sports to compete in regional competition for boys volleyball and sectional play for boys lacrosse, but ended the seasons there due to travel restrictions.

“We are excited to be able to offer the same state tournament opportunities to boys volleyball and boys lacrosse student-athletes that we were already offering in sports like girls lacrosse, track & field, and girls soccer,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “We are confident in our ability to conduct all IHSA sports safely under the mitigations set forth by the IDPH All-Sports Policy, and appreciate the efforts of all Illinois citizens who have helped us reach the Bridge Phase and Phase 5 very soon.”

State Championship Weekend

The state championships for both sports will be held on June 19th. Currently, the only sport that will not have an IHSA state championship series is wrestling. The other sports that will have state competitions this spring include baseball, softball, bass fishing, boys gymnastics, boys tennis, boys volleyball, girls soccer, boys & girls lacrosse, boys & girls track & field, and boys & girls water polo.

There has not been an update on the possibility of increased fan attendance for high school athletic events once Illinois enters the bridge phase. Outdoor sporting events are currently capped at 20% attendance capacity. It is also yet to be seen what effect the newly announced CDC mask recommendations for vaccinated people will have on high school athletics.