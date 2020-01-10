State of the County 2020

The new year marks a good time to evaluate the current state of DuPage County.

Chairman’s Address

DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin recently addressed several local chambers of commerce in his annual State of the County address.

“We want to make and continue to make it a wonderful place to work, to live, to raise a family,” he said in his speech. “We’re particularly focused on the economic development and the jobs. We believe that it’s a destination, we have over 650,000 jobs now in DuPage County. With that there are many challenges.”

One of the challenges Cronin discussed in his address was the ongoing battle against opioid addiction in our area. A new DuPage County program through workNet DuPage will aim to connect recovering addicts with meaningful work.

Q&A Panel Discussion

After Chairman Cronin’s address, he was joined on stage by DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin, who discussed things like the impact of cannabis legalization, and Greg Bedalov, the president of Choose DuPage, who reviewed the county’s economic health.

The panelists answered questions from the audience and PowerForward DuPage’s Karyn Charvat, who served as the moderator for the panel discussion.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

