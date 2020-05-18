State of the City Address 2020: Reinvesting In Our Resilient Community

State of the City

Though it wasn’t a live in-person event like years past, the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce presented its 2020 State of the City address today.

“Reinvesting in Our Resilient Community”

Mayor Steve Chirico delivered the address, which focused on the theme, “Reinvesting in Our Resilient Community.” It featured how the city has responded to COVID-19.

Chirico said the city’s strong financial position better prepared than many others for the pandemic.

“Our finances have given the city stability over the past few months,” he said. “It allowed us to provide immediate financial relief to resident and businesses, like waiving late fees for utility payments, extending tax payment deadlines, and reducing third quarter commuter parking permit fees by half.”

Development

And though development has slowed down, and some projects like the Washington Street Bridge and North Aurora Road renovations have been postponed, the city hasn’t stopped planning.

The new CNG fuel station, the CityGate campus, and several new developments along Ogden Avenue are in the works.

“I’m thrilled to share that I’ve been told developer Thompson Thrift is actively working with a national retailer on a new grocery concept for the vacant Fair Oaks Ford property that will occupy 35,000 square feet,” Chirico said.

In all, 250,000 square feet of vacant space will be redeveloped in the coming years.

Response to Racism

Chirico also addressed several high-profile incidents of racism that occurred in the past year. He commended Councilman Benny White and the Naperville Neighbors United group for working to bring community members of all demographics together.

Several residents were even able to participate in the address by saying why they belong in Naperville.

Looking Ahead

Chirico concluded with a message of hope and admiration for the community’s resilience and solidarity.

“Over the past two months, I have seen so many neighbors and friends put the we over me,” he said. “They’ve supported our businesses and they’ve supported each other. And those relationships are what will move us forward.”

The entire address will be aired on NCTV17. Please check our programming schedule for details.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.