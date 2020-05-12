St. Paddy’s Day 5K Goes Virtual

For the runners who missed the annual St. Paddy’s Day run because of COVID-19, the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise, is giving you another chance to try your luck. The club has moved their popular 5K to a virtual run.

Why Run the St. Paddy’s Day 5K?

Rotary member Lynne Nolan believes the St. Paddy’s Day race’s best qualities can still shine through in quarantine: running with family and achieving fitness goals.

“People are at home with their families. People need… it’s an opportunity to ‘hey, you set this goal for yourself – keep it going.”

Weighing the options of suspending or outright canceling the event, the Rotary club felt the time was right for antsy Napervillians cooped up at home.

“People are feeling the ‘we are so tired of quarantine’. But our reality is we’re still living in that quarantine. And we’re lucky enough that we can go outside and walk and run so let’s have some fun with that.

How Can I Still Run the 5K?

Participants have until May 17th to complete a 5K run and submit their results. Running on an honors system, awards will be given to the fastest times and to the best costumes.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the YMCA’s Safe and Sound program and the Inside Out Club of DuPage.

Reporting for Naperville News 17, I’m Kevin Jackman