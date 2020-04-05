Spreading Joy During Coronavirus Pandemic

Spreading Joy

Some Naperville residents are trying to brighten up people’s days during the coronavirus pandemic.

Marc and Amber Sweda put up a big “joy” sign in their yard, which sparked an idea for their friend, Joe Chura.

“I thought that was such a great idea to be able to talk about something positive during these challenging times,” said Chura. “So I said ‘can that sign be traveling and we spread joy around the Naperville area?’”

Making a Difference

For at least the next month, the sign will be making its way to multiple homes in the hopes of adding a bit of light to the community, while also making a difference.

“So the goal is for this sign to travel for increments of 48 hours to homes and families that make a donation to the Career & Networking Center.”

Each home is donating at least $200 and each donation will be matched. The goal is to raise a total of $5,000 for the organization.

The community-wide effort will allow the career center to help those who have lost their jobs during this time.

Councilman Benny White and the center’s Executive Director, Kim White, are the next ones to receive this bit of cheer.

Spreading joy, one home at a time.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

