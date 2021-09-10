Naperville Central on Probation Following IHSA Investigation

The IHSA recently finished its investigation of the Naperville Central Athletic Department. The original investigation was launched internally back in April after the Naperville Central administration discovered multiple IHSA transfer bylaw violations dating back to 2018, which resulted in the forfeiture of 17 Football games and 4 Boys Basketball games over the course of that three year span.

Naperville Central Athletics Under Probation

Following the latest IHSA investigation, it was discovered that the Athletic Department failed to consistently follow required paperwork procedures for Girls Basketball and Boys Water Polo. As a result 8 Boys Water Polo matches and 8 Girls Basketball games from the 2020-21 season have been forfeited. The Naperville Central Athletic Department is being placed on probation with a remediation plan in place that is being monitored by the IHSA and District 203. No student-athletes were found to be at fault during the investigation.

Redhawks Look to Move Forward

None of the forfeited games will effect the current or upcoming contests in 2021-22 for any of the aforementioned teams. Since the initial probation investigation began last spring, Roger Strausberger has served as the Interim Athletic Director for Naperville Central and will continue in that role through the remained of the school year.

District 203 Statement

District 203 released a statement after the results of the IHSA investigation were released that read, “Naperville 203 values student participation and engagement in co-curricular activities and is committed to addressing all internal control issues that may interfere with the success of our programs and, most importantly, the experience we provide for our students.”